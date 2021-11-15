Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.

Botchin, Tucker's attorney, said in court that Tucker accused him of being ineffective and asked that he be removed from the case. Botchin said that was partly because he refused to proceed on a defense Tucker wanted but that would not stand under legal scrutiny.

But in court Monday, Tucker told the judge that he didn't want Botchin removed from his case and that he was satisfied with Botchin's legal services.

Tucker also complained in court that he had not gotten certain information from prosecutors and wanted DNA evidence in his case tested. Botchin said that many of those requests had been put on hold due to the mental capacity hearing in August and the belief that Tucker had agreed to a plea deal.

Tucker is accused of killing Hall sometime between Oct. 22 and Nov. 21, 2011, according to an arrest warrant. An autopsy showed that Hall died from a stab wound to her chest. She also had a bruised right eye.