Man armed with scissors tried to rob Thomasville restaurant, police say

A man tried to rob an East Coast Wings restaurant with a pair of scissors around lunch time on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Thomasville Police Department.

Shortly after noon Wednesday, a Thomasville police officer was sitting in his car in the East Coast Wings parking lot at 920 Randolph Street after finishing lunch inside. The officer saw customers coming out of the restaurant and learned from them what was happening inside.

Officers went into the restaurant and found a man sitting on a stool, holding scissors. The man stood up, walked toward the officers and told police to shoot him, Thomasville Police said.

The officers told the man to drop the scissors and lay on the floor, which he did before he was taken into custody.

Derrick James Joyce, 41, who police say is homeless, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Joyce was served with an outstanding warrant for arrest out of Randolph County for failing to appear in court on a simple affray charge.

Joyce was taken to a Davidson County magistrate and was placed in the Davidson County Jail with a $100,051 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Davidson District Court on March 9.