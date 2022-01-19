 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man armed with scissors tried to rob Thomasville restaurant, police say
A man tried to rob an East Coast Wings restaurant with a pair of scissors around lunch time on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Thomasville Police Department.

Derrick James Joyce

Joyce

Shortly after noon Wednesday, a Thomasville police officer was sitting in his car in the East Coast Wings parking lot at 920 Randolph Street after finishing lunch inside. The officer saw customers coming out of the restaurant and learned from them what was happening inside. 

Officers went into the restaurant and found a man sitting on a stool, holding scissors. The man stood up, walked toward the officers and told police to shoot him, Thomasville Police said. 

The officers told the man to drop the scissors and lay on the floor, which he did before he was taken into custody. 

Derrick James Joyce, 41, who police say is homeless, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Joyce was served with an outstanding warrant for arrest out of Randolph County for failing to appear in court on a simple affray charge. 

Joyce was taken to a Davidson County magistrate and was placed in the Davidson County Jail with a $100,051 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Davidson District Court on March 9. 

This isn't the first time Joyce has had an encounter with Thomasville police. At 8:13 a.m. Tuesday, Joyce called 911 and reported that he wanted to hurt himself and that he had tried to harm himself that Monday, Thomasville Police said. That happened at Sheetz gas station at 1810 Liberty Drive. Thomasville police officers went to the gas station and took Joyce to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center for evaluation. 

Thomasville police did not say whether Joyce was admitted on Tuesday or when he was released from the hospital. 

Motion: Prosecutors did not turn over information about alleged deal in 2018 fatal shooting in Kernersville with purported getaway driver.
Motion: Prosecutors did not turn over information about alleged deal in 2018 fatal shooting in Kernersville with purported getaway driver.

An attorney for a Charlotte man accused of fatally shooting a Kernersville man in 2018 wants Forsyth prosecutors to turn over information about an alleged deal with the getaway driver, who is now the DJ for rapper DaBaby. The attorney said in the motion that she found out the possible deal in an email exchange this month. According to search warrants, the driver admitted his role in interviews with Kernersville police and identified the three men who have been charged in the fatal shooting. 

Attorney: Judge made error in sentencing Pilot Mountain woman who took her 14-year-old son into U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Attorney: Judge made error in sentencing Pilot Mountain woman who took her 14-year-old son into U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The attorney for a Pilot Mountain woman who took her 14-year-old son into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is challenging her sentence. The attorney said Virginia Marie Spencer should not have been sentenced to both three months in prison and three years of probation. She should have gotten either probation or a prison sentence or probation with home confinement, the attorney argues in court papers.  

