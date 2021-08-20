Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Winston-Salem police officer

During the traffic stop, Reyes approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, police said. That’s when the person sitting in the front passenger seat got out of the vehicle and ran.

Reyes chased the passenger, who fired a gun at Reyes, police said. Investigators determined what happened by looking at Reyes's body camera footage.

Reyes chased the vehicle’s passenger through the apartments on Third Street, police said, with Reyes and the passenger exchanging gunfire at multiple locations before the Reyes lost sight of the person that he was chasing.

Reyes was not hurt. An unoccupied apartment was damaged, but police said no residents of occupied apartments appeared to be struck by gunfire. There was no report of injury to the suspect.

Hours after the gunfire, apartments on both sides of Third Street near U.S. 52 were behind yellow police tape as police continued their investigation during the daylight hours.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some of the apartments that were behind police crime-scene tape are vacant and boarded units controlled by United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, while others on the south side of Third Street are occupied.