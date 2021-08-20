Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Winston-Salem police officer

A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday after he was accused of exchanging gunfire with a police officer following an early-morning traffic stop on Third Street near the city’s downtown, authorities said.
William Darnell Ruth III, 31, of North Jackson Avenue is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to arrests warrants.
Ruth, who also has an address on Woodleigh Street, is further charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance, the manufacture, possession, sell and delivery of a controlled substance within a 1,000 feet of a school and possession of a drug paraphernalia, other arrest warrants show. Those offenses happened on May 27.
Ruth was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, a court record shows. Ruth is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10.
The Winston-Salem Police Department’s SWAT team arrested Ruth without incident, reports show. Police announced the arrest about 5 p.m. Friday.
Ruth’s arrest followed an incident that began 1:09 a.m. Friday, when Officer J.M. Reyes stopped a vehicle in the 900 block of East Third Street after spotting the vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit of 35 mph.
During the traffic stop, Reyes approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, police said. That’s when the person sitting in the front passenger seat got out of the vehicle and ran.
Reyes chased the passenger, who fired a gun at Reyes, police said. Investigators determined what happened by looking at Reyes's body camera footage.
Reyes chased the vehicle’s passenger through the apartments on Third Street, police said, with Reyes and the passenger exchanging gunfire at multiple locations before the Reyes lost sight of the person that he was chasing.
Reyes was not hurt. An unoccupied apartment was damaged, but police said no residents of occupied apartments appeared to be struck by gunfire. There was no report of injury to the suspect.
Hours after the gunfire, apartments on both sides of Third Street near U.S. 52 were behind yellow police tape as police continued their investigation during the daylight hours.
Some of the apartments that were behind police crime-scene tape are vacant and boarded units controlled by United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, while others on the south side of Third Street are occupied.
Ruth also is accused of possessing a 9 mm handgun after he was convicted in February 2019 of an assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, a warrant said. Ruth was sentenced to serve 20 months to 36 months in prison for that conviction.
Ruth is accused of possessing a 9 mm handgun after he was convicted in February 2016 of involuntary manslaughter, according to another warrant. Ruth was sentenced to serve two years and eight months in prison for that offense.
Regarding the drug offenses, Ruth is accused of possessing ecstasy and selling a controlled substance on May 27, a warrant said. Ruth is accused of possessing with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance within a 1,000 feet of a school on May 27. The warrant didn't identify the school.
Ruth also is accused of possessing a plastic baggie to store a controlled substance, according to a warrant.
Following standard protocol, Reyes has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of investigations.
The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident, police said.
In wake of Ruth’s arrest, the SBI, police administrators and the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office will determine if further investigation is needed.
The police department's professional standards division will conduct an administrative investigation of Reyes’s actions.
The driver of the vehicle was charged with careless and reckless driving, but police didn’t identify the driver.
Reyes is a two-year veteran of the police department and is assigned to the field services bureau, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
336-727-7299
@jhintonWSJ
336-727-7369