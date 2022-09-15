Man arrested in connection to shooting death in April

Winston-Salem police arrested a man Thursday in connection with a shooting death of another man in April, authorities said.

Rayshun Antonio Crowder, 21, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

Officers saw Crowder in the 5000 block of Shattalon Drive, police said. Crowder then ran from the scene, but the officers arrested him.

When he was arrested, Crowder had a gun, police said. Officers seized the weapon.

Investigators had obtained an arrest warrant Sept. 8, charging Crowder with possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

Crowder was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.

On April 25, Shaunte Jermaine Rhyne Jr., 22, of Glenmont Road was shot and critically wounded in the parking lot at the Garden Court Apartments between Second and Third streets, police said at that time.

Rhyne later died at a local hospital, police said.

Investigators determined that Rhyne had been arguing with an unknown person in the parking lot before the shooting, police said.

Officers responded to the apartments at 6:18 p.m. April 25. They initially saw evidence of a shooting, but there were no victims, police said.

Moments later, the officers were told that a man had been taken to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

Rhyne died a short time later at the hospital, and officers confirmed that Rhyne had been shot at the apartments, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.