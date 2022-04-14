Man arrested in connection with shooting death of a Winston-Salem woman

A Winston-Salem man was arrested Wednesday in Georgia in connection with the shooting death of a local woman, authorities said Thursday.

Winston-Salem police have obtained an arrest warrant charging Jeremy Cornelius Alexander, 34, of Flag Street with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

Authorities in Henry County, Ga. arrested Alexander on Wednesday, police said.

Winston-Salem authorities will work with Henry County to extradite Alexander to North Carolina, police said.

Alexander has outstanding arrest warrants charging him with a violation of a domestic violence protection order, forgery of an instrument, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, assault on a child under 12, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

Bria Tiera Robinson, 20, of Flag Street in Winston-Salem was shot and killed around 7 p.m. April 3, police said.

Officers found Robinson lying unresponsive in the 2200 block of Flag Street.

She was next to a vehicle in a driveway, police said. Emergency medical technicians pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators said that the shooting was not a random act.

Police have not offered details on how the latest charge against Alexander is related to the investigation into her death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

