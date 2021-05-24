 Skip to main content
Man caught in crossfire in shooting at Winston-Salem gas station. He was shot in thigh when gunfire erupted at Citgo.
Man caught in crossfire in shooting at Winston-Salem gas station. He was shot in thigh when gunfire erupted at Citgo.

A man was caught in the crossfire of a shooting at a Winston-Salem gas station on Monday, police said.

Police were called to the Citgo gas station at 100 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive about 10:46 a.m. and found Derek Dejuan Glenn there with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Police said Glenn had pulled up to a gas pump at the station about the same time other people were firing weapons. 

Officer said Glenn was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The business itself was struck by gunfire, but no employees or other customers were injured.

No further information was released. 

Police said anyone with information on the case should call the department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

