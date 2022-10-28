Man charged after bullets struck Winston-Salem's 'City Hall South' earlier this month

A 22-year-old man has been charged after a confrontation earlier this month during which the downtown Stuart Municipal Building was struck twice by bullets.

At least four people were in the building when the shooting happened outside on Oct. 21, but no city employees were injured or involved in the incident.

Stephon Malik Holland, 22, of Graham Court was charged Thursday with discharging a weapon into occupied property, Winston-Salem police said.

A 17-year-old boy told investigators that the man who allegedly fired a gun at him made faces and gestures toward the teen before the shooting, according to a search warrant.

The juvenile then approached the man’s vehicle to confront him, the warrant said. The man got out of his vehicle and revealed a gun.

The teen then ran away, and the man fired six shots at the teen, but the bullets missed the teen, the warrant said. Officers found three shell casings at the scene.

Before the confrontation, the man had dropped off his girlfriend at the Cowboy Brazilian Steak House, where she works with the teen, the warrant said. The restaurant is in the lower level of the municipal building, which is also known as City Hall South.

According to the warrant, Holland gave investigators a different account of the confrontation.

He said that after he dropped off his girlfriend at the restaurant, someone named “Daniel” talked to him in an aggressive manner.

At that point, the 17-year-old teen approached Holland’s vehicle, the warrant said.

“Mr. Holland stated he felt threatened and pulled his firearm, but (he) did not point at the subjects,” the warrant said.

Holland told police that both “Daniel” and the teen “brandished firearms and began to shoot at him,” the warrant said. Holland responded by firing his gun twice and then drove away from the scene.

Holland told police that his vehicle was damaged in the incident, the warrant said. He also told investigators that the gun used in the shooting, was inside his house on Graham Court.

Officers seized the handgun and other items in Holland’s house, the warrant said.

The teen later identified Holland as the man who shot at him near City Hall South, the warrant said.

The teen and Hollard were involved in an earlier incident on June 25, the warrant said. Holland and his girlfriend were arguing in a parking lot near a dumpster, and the teen was taking his trash to the dumpster and saw the argument.

The teen later told officers that Holland had cursed at him and that Holland revealed that he had a handgun in his waistband, the warrant said. Holland wasn’t charged for his alleged role in that incident.

Holland was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $15,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.