A Winston-Salem man who was arrested Monday on a murder charge was also wanted in connection with a shooting in Kernersville last September, court records show.

Nehemiah Chrysyion Chandler, 19, of Hilda Street is charged with murder in the Monday shooting of Quante Donnell Wilder of Woodstone Drive.

Wilder, 35, was shot to death in the 1100 block of Burke Street after a fight involving several people, Winston-Salem police said.

On Monday, Chandler also was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property and injury to personal property in a shooting that happened Sept. 18, 2022 in Kernersville, according to an arrest warrant.

Chandler was served with the outstanding warrant by a Forsyth County magistrate.

Chandler is accused of firing a handgun into Fishin for Gold, a business at 403 E. Bodenhamer St., the warrant said. Chandler also is accused of causing more than $200 in damage to a 2015 Nissan Sentra, according to the warrant. It was unclear if that damage was related to the shooting.

In addition to Chandler, another man was charged in the shooting. Simir Miller, 19, of Walkertown is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and possession of a stolen firearm, and misdemeanor child abuse, court records show.

A man was wounded in the shooting, and he was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said at that time. Authorities didn’t identify the victim.

Chandler was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed on the murder charge and with bond set at $75,000 on the other charges, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

He is scheduled to appear March 16 in Forsyth District Court.