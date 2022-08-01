Man charged in fatal shooting at popular Greensboro nightspot

GREENSBORO — Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday at one of the city's most popular nightspots.

Jason Leonard, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in the incident at The Blind Tiger.

Officers were called about 2:16 a.m. to the venue at 1819 Spring Garden St. following a report of gunfire. When police arrived, they found one gunshot victim — Pedro Alegria, 19. He later died.

It's not known if the two men were patrons leaving the club or passersby.

In April, two shootings within days of each other led to inspections that uncovered code and safety violations at the music venue, prompting its temporary shutdown.