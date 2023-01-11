Man charged in hatchet attack at bus stop in Boone

A Watauga County man has been charged with attacking another man with a hatchet at a bus stop in Boone on New Year's Eve.

Douglas Todd Greene, 50, has been charged with one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, the Boone Police Department said Wednesday.

Boone police said that just after 5 p.m. Dec. 31, a 56-year-old man went to the Watauga Medical Center Emergency Department with a laceration on his neck. The man said an acquaintance had attacked him with a hatchet while he was standing at a bus stop near Watauga Village Drive. After the assault, the man ran away and went to the medical center.

Officers then went to the hospital and launched an initial investigation. Officers quickly identified a suspect.

Additional police officers, along with deputies with the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, searched the area of Watauga Village Drive and found Greene. They found a hatchet in Greene's possession, Boone Police said.

Greene was taken to a Watauga County magistrate, where he was given a $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31.

"The suspect in this incident was located and safely detained minutes after law enforcement was notified, forestalling any additional acts of violence," Capt. Daniel Duckworth of the Boone Police Department said in a statement. "We are thankful for the prompt notification by Appalachian Regional Health Care Company Police of this violent crime and the assistance of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office in locating and detaining the suspect."

The 56-year-old man, whom police did not identify, is expected to fully recover, Boone police said.