Man charged in shooting that injured 14-year-old. Teen shot after incident at a Cook Out in Winston-Salem

A man has been charged in connection with a May 13 shooting near a Cook Out that wounded a 14-year-old, Winston-Salem police said Friday
Dmarus Jarrod Quaye is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said. Police didn't provide Quaye's age.
Quaye, who turned himself in to law enforcement officers, received a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 1, police said.
The gunfire was the result of a run-in that began around 3 a.m. at the Cook Out restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway, police said. The shooter followed the car from Peters Creek to 1200 block o fSilas Creek before opening fire.
The 14-year-old's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
