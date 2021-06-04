 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged in shooting that injured 14-year-old. Teen shot after incident at a Cook Out in Winston-Salem
0 Comments
alert top story

Man charged in shooting that injured 14-year-old. Teen shot after incident at a Cook Out in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man has been charged in connection with a May 13 shooting near a Cook Out that wounded a 14-year-old, Winston-Salem police said Friday 

Dmarus Jarrod Quaye is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said. Police didn't provide Quaye's age.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Quaye, who turned himself in to law enforcement officers, received a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 1, police said. 

The gunfire was the result of a run-in that began around 3 a.m. at the Cook Out restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway, police said. The shooter followed the car from Peters Creek to 1200 block o fSilas Creek before opening fire.

The 14-year-old's injuries were not life-threatening, police said. 

Dmarus Jarrod Quaye

Quaye 

 Winston-Salem Police Department

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.
Crime

Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.

Kmya Amari Renee Wynn, 17, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges connected to the death of 13-year-old Reuben Charlie Pledger IV on Aug. 18, 2020. Prosecutors said that Wynn was behind the wheel of a car that went 75 mph and up in a chase with law-enforcement officers along Patterson Avenue. The chase ended when Wynn lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole. Pledger died at the scene. 

Wake Forest University asks federal judge to rule in school's favor in lawsuit over 2018 fatal shooting of WSSU student.
Crime

Wake Forest University asks federal judge to rule in school's favor in lawsuit over 2018 fatal shooting of WSSU student.

Wake Forest University officials want a federal judge to rule in their favor in a wrongful-death lawsuit. That lawsuit alleges that the school was negligent in the fatal shooting of Najee Ali Baker, a Winston-Salem State University student, on Jan. 20, 2018 on the school's campus. It was the first and only homicide to occur on the school's campus since the Winston-Salem campus opened in 1956. 

Forsyth judge approves $450,000 settlement. Former teacher's assistant accused of sexually assaulting disabled student.
Crime

Forsyth judge approves $450,000 settlement. Former teacher's assistant accused of sexually assaulting disabled student.

A Forsyth County judge approved a $450,000 settlement in a lawsuit against the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system. The lawsuit accused school officials of not doing enough to prevent a teacher's assistant from physically and sexually assaulting a student who had Down's Syndrome. The settlement money will go toward purchasing a house for the student, who is now 22, and helping with other needs the student has. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News