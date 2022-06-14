Man charged in weekend convenience store shooting in Winston-Salem. It was one of seven shootings within eight days in city.

Winston-Salem police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with one of seven shootings that occurred within an eight-day period in the city this month. At least six people were wounded in the gunfire.

None of these cases are related, said Lt. Jeff Azar of the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Kedrick Leonard White III, 20, of Morning Ridge Lane is charged with misdemeanor possession and discharging of a firearm, police said Tuesday night.

White is accused of possessing and firing a gun within the city limits of Winston-Salem, according to an arrest warrant.

He was arrested after he turned himself in at the Forsyth County jail, police said.

White was released from custody after a Forsyth County magistrate gave him a $5,000 unsecured bond, police said. He is scheduled to appear July 14 in Forsyth District Court.

White’s arrest is connected to an argument between two men at a convenience store on Sunday, police said.

The men continued their dispute outside the store, where they pulled guns and began shooting at each other, police said.

The gunfight happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. at the Reidco Convenience Center at 4257 Reidsville Road, just north of Old Belews Creek Road.

No store employees or bystanders were injured.

The shooters drove away — one in a red car with four male passengers, and the other in a white vehicle with the driver and two other men, police said.

No potential victims were known to have gone to local hospitals for treatment of gunshot injuries after the incident, police said.

Police also are looking for a suspect in a late-night shooting Saturday in northern Winston-Salem that ended with a victim being hospitalized.

In this case, officers responded at 11:35 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the 1700 block of North Liberty Street, police said. When police arrived at the scene, they found Jovar Lmor Ross, 44, with a single gunshot wound.

Ross was taken to a local hospital, where he was stable condition Tuesday with serious injuries, Azar said.

Investigators determined Ross had been shot by an unknown person behind a building at 1713 N. Liberty St., police said. The structure is a converted house that is home to Neighborhood's Hands, a community outreach organization.

Tomanche Mysheme Jackson, 24, was shot June 7 on a trail in the 3200 block of New Greensboro Road, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene about 4:05 p.m., they found Jackson with an apparent gunshot wound.

Jackson was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injury, which was considered non-life-threatening, police said.

Investigators determined that Jackson was shot while he was on a trail leading from New Walkertown Road to the Salem Lake Trail.

Jackson is known to the shooter, and this wasn't a random act of violence, police said. The public was never believed to be in danger from this incident.

This is a domestic case, and investigators have identified a suspect, Azar said.

During a span of slightly more than four hours on June 5, three city residents were wounded by gunfire, police said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., officers found William Lamont Robinson, 45, on East Drive with a single gunshot wound to his arm.

Police determined that Robinson was shot during an attempted robbery at East Gate Apartments at 2900 New Walkertown Road.

Robinson was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Investigators determined that Robinson got a ride to East Gate Apartments where he was confronted by three males armed with guns. The males attempted to rob the Robinson, and then shot him in the arm, police said.

Robinson then ran toward East Drive where officers found him, police said.

Earlier at 6:11 p.m. June 5, Queen Ester Gaither, 63, was shot while sitting in her front yard on Old Rural Hall Road, police said.

Gaither suffered a gunshot wound to her leg, police said. Gaither was taken to a local hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a gunshot victim and determined that Gaither had been shot once in the thigh by someone passing by the house in a red pickup, police said.

The shooting appears to have been a targeted incident and not a random act of violence, police said.

About 2½ hours earlier, Devin Rhyahd Sebastian, 22, of Sumter, S.C. was shot in his chest while he was standing outside a house in southern Winston-Salem, police said.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Patria Street at 3:48 p.m. Police found Sebastian with the gunshot wound inside a house. Officers helped Sebastian until Forsyth County emergency medical technicians arrived at the scene.

Sebastian was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that a black Nissan sedan pulled up in front of the house, and there was an exchange of gunfire between the vehicle’s occupants and people in front of the house, police said.

Sebastian went back into the house, police said, and the Nissan sped away. Two handguns were recovered at the scene.

Another incident happened when Albert Lee White Jr., 29, was shot several times about 12:30 p.m. June 4 in the 800 block of East Devonshire Street, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found White suffering from gunshot wounds in his abdomen and back, police said. White was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

White told the officers that he was assaulted and shot by three males in front of a home in the 800 block of East Devonshire Street, police said.

Anyone with information regarding these shootings can call Winston-Salem police at 337-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

