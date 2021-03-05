Man charged with abusing infant, Forsyth investigators say

A Kernersville man faces charges that he physically assaulted an 8-week-old infant.
Douglas Bryce Guynes, 24, was charged with one count of felony negligent child abuse causing serious physical injury, one count of misdemeanor child abuse and one count of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
The investigation began after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a call about potential child abuse. The caller said someone had physically assaulted and had shaken the infant.
Guynes is in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $20,000. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on March 25.
