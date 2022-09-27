Man charged with arson in fire where woman was found dead in a Winston-Salem home

A Winston-Salem man is jailed on a $1 million bond after he was charged Monday with two counts of arson. In one of the fires, the body of an 81-year-old woman was found after flames were extinguished.

Russell Edwards Marshall, 68, was charged with two counts of first-degree arson in connection with fires at 4556 Renigar Street and 1663 E. 22nd St., according to a warrant on file at the county magistrate's office.

The body of Barbara Tilley Harmon, 81, was found in the Renigar Street house after the fire, which firefighters responded to just before 7:30 p.m. on June 22.

Because of the circumstances of the fire, authorities said at the time, the police department's criminal investigations division began a probe into the cause.

Authorities pointed to Marshall's "multiple prior arson convictions" in setting his bond at $1 million.

According to the N.C. Department of Corrections, Marshall was convicted of burning personal property in 2004 in Wake County and put on community service and probation.

In 2015, he was convicted of attempted first degree arson in Forsyth County, and sentenced again to community service and probation. Marshall was convicted of second degree arson in Forsyth County in 2020, and put on post-release supervision that ended in May of 2021.