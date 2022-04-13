 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged with attempted common law robbery of Wells Fargo branch in Winston-Salem

  • 0

A man who demanded money at a Winston-Salem bank but didn't show a weapon was charged with attempted common-law robbery on Wednesday, police said in a news release.

The suspect was identified as Jonathan Charles Baier, 35, of March Lane in Lexington.

Police were called to the Wells Fargo branch at 2000 S. Hawthorne Road about 2:15 p.m. They were told that the man came into the bank and demanded an undisclosed sum from employees at the counter. The man subsequently left the bank without getting any money and headed south on Hawthorne Road.

Officers responding to the alarm spotted a man matching the description given by bank employees and detained him a short distance from the bank.

Baier was placed in the Forsyth County jail under a $2,500 bond. 

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Novant Health doctors abandoned care of 92-year-old woman, leading to her death in March 2020 of pneumonia.

Lawsuit: Novant Health doctors abandoned care of 92-year-old woman, leading to her death in March 2020 of pneumonia.

A lawsuit alleges that doctors ignored 92-year-old Olivia Thompkins. Her daughter, Tina Thompkins, said she asked for a doctor eight different times, to no avail, when her mother had trouble breathing and she saw dark bloody mucous coming out of her mouth after nurses did a medical procedure to help her breathing. Once a doctor came, Olivia Thompkins was taken to a respiratory unit, placed on a ventilator, rushed to ICU and later placed on life support. She later died from pneumonia, the lawsuit said. 

Search warrants: Walkertown man used messaging app to sell videos of himself performing lewd acts on dogs

Search warrants: Walkertown man used messaging app to sell videos of himself performing lewd acts on dogs

A Walkertown man used an instant messaging application to sell homemade videos of himself performing lewd acts with dogs. His username consisted of a crude invitation for people to have sex with his dog. A Forsyth County investigator posed as a viewer of a livestream event and processed a payment for a video as a way to identify the man, Timothy Lewis Blackmon, who is now facing 19 counts of felony crime against nature. 

Watch Now: Related Video

The rise of the Pink Moon on April 16

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert