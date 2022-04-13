Man charged with attempted common law robbery of Wells Fargo branch in Winston-Salem

A man who demanded money at a Winston-Salem bank but didn't show a weapon was charged with attempted common-law robbery on Wednesday, police said in a news release.
The suspect was identified as Jonathan Charles Baier, 35, of March Lane in Lexington.
Police were called to the Wells Fargo branch at 2000 S. Hawthorne Road about 2:15 p.m. They were told that the man came into the bank and demanded an undisclosed sum from employees at the counter. The man subsequently left the bank without getting any money and headed south on Hawthorne Road.
Officers responding to the alarm spotted a man matching the description given by bank employees and detained him a short distance from the bank.
Baier was placed in the Forsyth County jail under a $2,500 bond.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.