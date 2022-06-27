Man charged with defrauding Hispanic renters was sued for doing the same thing to Forsyth County resident

A Greensboro man accused of running a scam in which he collected more than $54,000 in rent from places he didn't own or didn't have permission to sell was sued last year for doing the same thing to a Forsyth County man.

Khalil Nadir Rynes, 29, of Nighthawk Place in Greensboro, was arrested June 18 by Winston-Salem police and charged with six counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of felony breaking and entering. Arrest warrants list a Winston-Salem address for Rynes but a police news release lists the Greensboro address. In the news release, Winston-Salem police said Rynes targeted Hispanic people.

Between Dec. 1, 2019 and Feb. 1, 2022, police allege Rynes entered into either a "housing rental" or a "rent-to-own" agreement with six Hispanic victims and collected a total of $54,830 in rental payments. Winston-Salem police said Rynes didn't own the properties he rented out and didn't have permission to sell them.

The victims spent $63,200 on renovations to the properties, police said. Police detectives have said they believe there are other victims who were afraid to come forward because Rynes threatened to call law-enforcement.

Attorney John Combs filed a lawsuit in Forsyth District Court on July 20, 2021, on behalf of Juan Nolasco against Rynes. According to the complaint, Rynes entered into a "lease with option to purchase real estate" with Nolasco on Feb. 7, 2020 for a property at 841 North Cameron Ave.

Nolasco paid $5,000 as a down payment and then paid $500 a month for three months for a total of $6,500. Nolasco also spent $30,000 in labor and materials to renovate the property, the lawsuit said.

After three months, Henrietta Floyd and Barry Campbell, who owned the property, contacted Nolasco and told him that Rynes was not authorized to sell the residence, the lawsuit said.

Nolasco sought more than $30,000 in compensatory and punitive damages. Rynes never filed a written a response to the lawsuit, and on April 5, 2022, District Court Judge George Cleland IV issued a default judgment against Rynes for $35,000, according to court documents.

Combs could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Rynes, who is out on a $102,500 bond, did not respond to a voice message left on his cellphone.

Rynes does not face any criminal charges stemming from the allegations in the civil lawsuit.

Winston-Salem police said the patrol division received its first report about Rynes on Aug. 17, 2020. An arrest warrant alleged that from June 1, 2020, to Aug. 17, 2020, Rynes collected $4,330 from a woman with whom he entered into a rental agreement for a residence at 1900 East Third St. He was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses. He also was charged with felony breaking and entering. He is accused of breaking into a house on Waverly Oak Drive in Kernersville.

In one instance, according to a search warrant, Winston-Salem police were called to a house at 3038 Colgate Drive on July 19, 2021. Police were responding to a report that people were squatting or illegally living at the house. Police investigators talked to a woman there who told them that she had rented the house from a family friend named Khalil, the search warrant said.

Police investigators later found the owner of the house who told police that she had not authorized anyone to live in the house or sell it. She told police that she was in the process of selling the property herself when she learned that people were living there, the search warrant said.

The woman who was living in the house told police that she had entered into an agreement with Rynes, whom she identified from a photo lineup, and that she paid him $5,000 and then paid $500 a month after that. She told police that Rynes had placed the house for rent on Facebook Marketplace. According to arrest warrants, Rynes collected $15,000 from the woman in rent payments.

Winston-Salem police detectives were able to get a search warrant for Rynes' account at Summit Credit Union.

Arrest warrants allege that Rynes got as much as $13,000 from one victim and $11,500 from another victim. He collected between $4,330 to $6,000 from the other victims, arrest warrants alleged.

On Tuesday, Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said she could not release any additional information, including why Rynes is alleged to have targeted Hispanics.

Rynes is scheduled to go to Forsyth District Court on July 7.

