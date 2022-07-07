Man charged with first-degree murder fired at deputies from his vehicle during pursuit, Forsyth County investigators say

KERNERSVILLE — Authorities have charged a 43-year-old Kernersville man with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

Forsyth County Sheriff's deputies say Jason Odell Billings shot and killed a man in the 1900 block of Cartwright Drive in Kernersville before driving away from the scene, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were quickly able to locate Billings' vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. He refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit, and he fired shots out the window before eventually discarding the gun, sheriff's officials said in the news release.

Billings stopped his vehicle on Salem Parkway at Bunker Hill Road, where deputies took him into custody. Deputies recovered the discarded gun from the roadway.

Investigators say Billings and victim were known to one another and that this was not a random act. Additional information about the victim was not immediately available.

Billings was also charged with possession of firearm by a felon, and assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement officer with intent to kill, both felonies. He was jailed without bond.

Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. issued a written statement:

“First of all, our prayers and condolences go out to the loved one of the victim. Secondly, I want to thank the first responders, EMS and Fire, for the sacrifices they make every day, and a special thank you to the Deputies who put their very lives on the line to protect and serve our community. My hope and my prayer is that one day we can resolve our disputes without violence. But until that day, the Office of the People will be here to keep our community safe, no matter the cost.”

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112; Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at 336-727-2800 for English or 336-728-3904 for Spanish.