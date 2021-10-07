Man charged with forgery, identity theft, other crimes around Triad. Woman with him in one attempted transaction was later found dead in W-S.

A Winston-Salem man has been linked to a Thomasville woman who was recently found dead as he faces 69 charges of identity theft and related offenses throughout the Triad.
Federal court records also show that David Maurice Fields, 34, of Amanda Place has spent time in federal prison for similar financial offenses.
Fields is charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense and uttering a forged endorsement, according to an arrest warrant.
Fields is accused of trying to illegally obtain $6,700 on July 20 from a State Employees Credit Union in Winston-Salem by using the identity of a Thomasville woman to withdraw money from her checking and money-market account, the warrant said.
Fields also is accused of providing the victim's withdrawal slips and N.C. driver's license to Paula Marie Kindley of Thomasville and accompanying Kindley to the credit union, the warrant said. The victim's name was forged on a withdrawal slip.
The warrant failed to state why the transaction wasn't completed.
Fields is scheduled to appear Nov. 18 in Davidson District Court on that charge.
Kindley, 48, was found dead Oct. 1 in the woods near the 3500 block of Chevy Chase Street in Winston-Salem. She had been reported missing two days earlier to Winston-Salem police.
Detectives are investigating Kindley's death as a homicide.
Fields doesn't face any charges connected to Kindley's death, Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman, said Thursday.
Fields was arrested Tuesday on identity theft and other charges in Randolph County, the Randolph sheriff's office said.
Fields is charged with obtaining property by false pretense, identity theft, financial-card forgery and violating his probation, according to arrest warrants. Fields is accused of buying $14.78 worth of goods Sept. 22 at Mo's Chicken and Grocery in Winston-Salem by using a credit card of a Randolph County man, the warrant said.
The victim told investigators in June that he had discovered that his credit-card accounts had duplicate cards mailed to a Winston-Salem address, the sheriff's office said. Investigators then developed Fields as a suspect and linked him to similar offenses in the Triad.
Fields was taken to the Randolph County Jail with his bond set at $2,500, the sheriff's office said. Fields is scheduled to appear Friday in Randolph District Court.
Fields also faces 36 charges filed by Thomasville police, 16 charges filed by the Davidson County Sheriff's office and 17 charges filed by Greensboro police. Fields is charged with multiple counts of forgery of endorsement, uttering a forged endorsement and possession of stolen goods or property, according to the warrants.
Fields is accused of obtaining $69,000 in money and cashiers checks in March from the same Thomasville woman's money-market account at State Employees Credit Unions in Greensboro, the warrants said. Fields is accused of working with a female accomplice in that case.
Fields is accused of obtaining $50,300 from the State Employees Credit Unions in Winston-Salem from Feb. 2 to July 20 from the Thomasville woman's account, according to two warrants.
Fields was accused of forging two men's names Jan. 4 on stolen checks and obtaining property valued at slightly more than $834, according to other warrants.
The probation violation against Fields stems from when he was convicted June 3 of attempted identity theft and uttering a forged instrument in Forsyth District Court. A judge gave Fields a suspended sentence of six months to 17 months in prison and put him on probation for 18 months, a court record shows.
In November 2011, Fields was convicted of mail fraud, unauthorized use of access device and aggravated identity theft, a federal court record shows.
Fields was accused of withdrawing $26,527 from a State Employees Credit Union in Winston-Salem by using credit cards that were issued to a Monroe couple, the record says. Fields also is accused of receiving those cards in the mail.
In May 2012, a federal judge sentenced Fields to serve three years in prison and placed Fields on supervised probation after he was released from prison.
In May 2015, Fields was arrested by Winston-Salem police on charges of second degree kidnapping, misdemeanor larceny and assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor.
In August 2015, Fields was convicted of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor larceny, and a judge sentenced him to serve four months in prison.
Fields also served an additional 14 months in federal prison before he was released in August 2020, a federal court record shows.
