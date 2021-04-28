Man charged with having gun on WSSU campus and assaulting female student, warrants say

“The suspect is not a WSSU student,” Gingles said. “A gun was recovered at the scene and campus police have removed it from the premises.”

After the weapon’s removal from campus, the lockdown was lifted, Gingles said.

“The campus community was not in any danger,” Gingles said.

Hall was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond at $2,500 on the gun-possession charge and no bond allowed on the assault charge, court records show.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 13 and June 18.

Hall’s arrest was the second time in four days that a WSSU student was involved in a gun-related incident.

Two men, including a WSSU football player, were injured in a shooting during an outdoor party on Sunday.

Gingles and police Lt. Todd Hart, a Winston-Salem police spokesman, said that Wednesday’s lockdown at WSSU and Sunday’s shooting on Perimeter Point Boulevard are not related.

Several fights broke out at the party, which was being held in a parking lot in the 300 block of Perimeter Point Boulevard, Winston-Salem police said.

About 6:15 p.m., someone began firing shots, police said.