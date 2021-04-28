Man charged with having gun on WSSU campus and assaulting female student, warrants say

Winston-Salem State University was placed on lockdown for 45 minutes Wednesday morning after a man brought a rifle on campus and assaulted a female student by pushing her, authorities said. No one was injured in the incident, and the man was arrested.
Calls, emails and texts were sent to the university community at 8:26 a.m. to go into lockdown. The lockdown was lifted at 9:11 a.m., though officers remained at WSSU for some time afterward.
At 10 a.m., six police cars were parked outside Foundation Heights, a residence hall on Cromartie Street. Students told a Journal reporter that police were inside the residence hall.
Byron Dante’ Bernard Hall Jr., 20, of Rocky Mount was arrested by WSSU police and charged with felony possession of a gun on educational property and misdemeanor assault on a female, according to arrest warrants.
Hall is accused of possessing a long rifle at WSSU and assaulting a WSSU female student by pushing her with his hands while he was trying to leave the victim’s room, the warrants said.
The victim told officers that Hall loaded a rifle while they were arguing, according to a warrant.
“Campus Police was notified (Wednesday) morning of a domestic incident on campus,” Haley Gingles, a WSSU spokeswoman, said in a statement.
“The suspect is not a WSSU student,” Gingles said. “A gun was recovered at the scene and campus police have removed it from the premises.”
After the weapon’s removal from campus, the lockdown was lifted, Gingles said.
“The campus community was not in any danger,” Gingles said.
Hall was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond at $2,500 on the gun-possession charge and no bond allowed on the assault charge, court records show.
He is scheduled to appear in court on May 13 and June 18.
Hall’s arrest was the second time in four days that a WSSU student was involved in a gun-related incident.
Two men, including a WSSU football player, were injured in a shooting during an outdoor party on Sunday.
Gingles and police Lt. Todd Hart, a Winston-Salem police spokesman, said that Wednesday’s lockdown at WSSU and Sunday’s shooting on Perimeter Point Boulevard are not related.
Several fights broke out at the party, which was being held in a parking lot in the 300 block of Perimeter Point Boulevard, Winston-Salem police said.
About 6:15 p.m., someone began firing shots, police said.
Ta’Shaun Taylor, 20, a WSSU student and a player on the Rams football team, was shot in the upper torso and neck, police said.
Abdulhamid Tarver, 21, of Jamestown, who isn’t a WSSU student, was shot twice in the leg. Tarver and Taylor, who police said don’t know each other, were shot as they tried to run away from the gunman.
The men were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening, police said.
Trevin Goodwin, WSSU’s assistant athletic director for media relations, declined to comment Wednesday on Taylor’s condition at a local hospital.
Taylor, a junior linebacker and defensive end from Durham, had 85 tackles in the Rams’ 2019 football season, according to WSSU statistics.
This week is RamFest at WSSU, which is a university-sponsored celebration of Spring Homecoming and the last full week of classes for students. The celebration includes music, dancing food and other activities.
Sunday’s party wasn’t a university-sanctioned event and wasn’t connected to WSSU’s RamFest, Gingles said.
However, many WSSU students attended the party, according to WGHP/ FOX8, the Winston-Salem Journal’s newsgathering partner.
“Party promoters often take our images and use the names of our events to promote events that are not sanctioned by the university,” Gingles said. “So while it was called ‘RamFest,’ we had nothing to do with it.”
Journal reporters Lisa O’Donnell and Wesley Young contributed to this story.