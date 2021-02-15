Man charged with murder in death at Summit Square parking lot in Winston-Salem

A 28-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday and charged with murder in the shooting death of Dennis Louis McClam last week in the parking lot of an apartment complex on 12th Street.

Bobby Devontae Mankins II, 28, who lives on Hutchins Street, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

McClam, 21, was shot Wednesday and died in the parking lot of Summit Square Apartments. The apartments are located at the corner of 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Police said Mankins was arrested without incident in the 5500 block of Shattalon Drive. Police said that they had identified Mankins as a suspect in the case and obtained warrants for his arrest on Friday.

Mankins was placed in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.

The shooting of McClam took place about 10:24 a.m. on Wednesday. A man who lives nearby told a Journal reporter that he heard two gunshots, and that when he looked out he saw a man running away from the parking lot at Summit Square.

When emergency responders arrived, they found that McClam had died at the scene.

The shooting was the third homicide of the year in the city, compared with two for the same period in 2020.