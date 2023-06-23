A man accused of concealing another man’s body on an old horse farm is now charged with murder, Winston-Salem police said Friday.

Kenneth Evan Cox, 48, of Spainhour Mill Road in Tobaccoville is accused of killing Aaron Lee Wood, 43, whose body was found 15 days ago on the property at 400 Everidge Road, Winston-Salem police said.

Cox also is charged with concealment of human remains believed to be from an unnatural death, police said. he was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.

Cox was arrested June 9 in Tobaccoville by a SWAT team.

Wood's remains were found the same day on the 13-acre farm after a five-day search. Investigators dug up several areas near a barn on the property.

An autopsy was performed to confirm the remains belonged to Wood and determine his cause of death, police said.

Investigators had been investigating Wood's disappearance since July 2020, police said.

Wood was working on the property at the time of his death, and investigators believe he was killed there, police said.

Police learned that Wood had not been seen or communicated with anyone since April 2019. His acquaintances believed that Wood had left North Carolina for a construction job, police said.

His acquaintances told police that it was unusual for Wood not to contact any of his family members for long periods of time, police said.

Jennifer Chaney, whose mother was once married to Aaron Wood's father, Ronnie Wood, told the Journal on June 9 that Aaron Wood would frequently drop out of sight, only to turn up later in a new location.

"I think he did a little bit of everything, whatever he could make fast cash on," Chaney said. "I know he was in pest control at one time. I think he just went wherever the wind took him.”

