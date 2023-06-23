Investigators had been investigating Wood's disappearance since July 2020, police said.
Wood was working on the property at the time of his death, and investigators believe he was killed there, police said.
Police learned that Wood had not been seen or communicated with anyone since April 2019. His acquaintances believed that Wood had left North Carolina for a construction job, police said.
His acquaintances told police that it was unusual for Wood not to contact any of his family members for long periods of time, police said.
Jennifer Chaney, whose mother was once married to Aaron Wood's father, Ronnie Wood, told the Journal on June 9 that Aaron Wood would frequently drop out of sight, only to turn up later in a new location.
"I think he did a little bit of everything, whatever he could make fast cash on," Chaney said. "I know he was in pest control at one time. I think he just went wherever the wind took him.”
Winston-Salem police Chief William Penn speaks at a press briefing at 400 Everidge Road on Friday. Police found a body believed to be that of Aaron Lee Wood. Wood's friend say they haven't heard from him since 2019.