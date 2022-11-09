Man charged with murder in Kernersville shooting that left woman dead, man injured.

Forsyth sheriff's deputies and U.S. marshals took a Winston-Salem man into custody Tuesday evening and charged him with first degree murder and other offenses in connection with shootings in Kernersville that left a woman dead and a man injured.

Derrick Jose Ward, 33, is charged in the shooting death of Paula Kay Self, who was 55 and lived in Kernersville, and the wounding by gunfire of Quintonio Jacquezze Willis, a 33-year-old Winston-Salem man.

The shootings took place on Monday in the Weatherstone development, one of the newer subdivisions on the east side of Union Cross Road near Interstate 74 and the Caterpillar plant.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Kernersville police responded at 5 a.m. that day to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Weatherton Drive. On arrival, they found Shelf's dead inside a house and Willis outside the house suffering from a gunshot wound.

The deputies and police officers gave aid to the shooting victim, who was taken by an ambulance to a hospital for further medical care.

Authorities said early on in the investigation that they were looking for a suspect and that it was not believed that the shooting posed any threat to the general public. Investigators did not release the names of the shooting victims before Ward was arrested on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said that investigators determined that an argument took place inside the house leading up to the shooting. Authorities said all three people knew each other.

Ward was found at a residence in Winston-Salem Tuesday evening and taken into custody without incident.

In addition to murder, Ward is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury. He is being held without bond in the Forsyth County jail.

Authorities said that Ward was also served with multiple outstanding legal processes unrelated to the incident on Weatherton Drive.