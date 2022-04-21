 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Unrelated murder charge for Surry County man previously charged in shooting death in Winston-Salem

A Surry County man who is charged with murder in the shooting death last year of a Winston-Salem man is facing an unrelated murder charge in an overdose death in Surry County, authorities said Thursday.

Justin Neil Sydenstricker, 33, of Eastridge Place in Pilot Mountain, is charged with second-degree murder, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said. 

Sydenstricker is linked to the overdose death of Adam Casey Marshall, 29, the sheriff's office said. Surry County deputies found Marshall dead May 2, 2021 at a home in the 300 block of Snody Road in Mount Airy.

After an 11-month investigation, detectives linked Sydenstricker to Marshall's death, the sheriff's office said. Sydenstricker is accused of supplying the illegal drugs to Marshall that contributed to Marshall's death, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office did not specify what type of drugs were supplied to Marshall.

Sydenstricker was served with an indictment charging him with second-degree murder in the Forsyth County Jail, where he is being held on another murder charge, the sheriff's office said.

A Surry County grand jury indicted Sydenstricker on the second-degree murder charge earlier this month, said Capt. Scott Hudson of the Surry County Sheriff's Office.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Winston-Salem police charged Sydenstricker with felony murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in the Happy Hill neighborhood.

Edwin Cisneros-Lopez, 20, who lived in Willow Peake Apartments in the 800 block of Pitts Street in Happy Hill, was pronounced dead after he arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said.

A man fired on Cisneros-Lopez multiple times around 8:42 a.m. after lying in wait for Cisnerous-Lopez to come out of his apartment, police said at the time.

Someone drove Cisneros-Lopez in a private vehicle to Wake Forest Baptist for treatment, police said.

Sydenstricker also is charged with possession of heroin and carrying a concealed gun, court records show.

The deaths of Adam Marshall and Edwin Cisneros-Lopez are not related, Hudson said.

Sydenstricker was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Sydenstricker is scheduled to appear April 28 in Forsyth District Court on the felony murder charge and the other offenses in Forsyth County.

No court date has been set for Sydenstricker to appear in Surry Superior Court on the second-degree murder charge, Hudson said.

Justin Neil Sydenstricker

Sydenstricker

 Surry County Sheriff

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Expert testifies that the shoe impressions found on Nathaniel Jones' car are not a definitive match to a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the Winston-Salem 5.

William Bodziak, an expert on shoe impressions, testified that a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the five teenagers convicted of murdering NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, could have made the shoe impressions found on Jones' Lincoln Town Car the night Jones was found dead in 2002. But it is not a definitive match. The shoe impressions are the only piece of physical evidence that police used to tie the five teenagers to the crime scene. The four men (one of the men died before filing a claim with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission) are seeking exoneration from a panel of three superior court judges in a hearing that started Monday in Forsyth Superior Court. 

Mother of one of the Winston Salem Five believes they will be exonerated in the murder of Chris Paul's grandfather

Geneva Bryant is the mother of Christopher Bryant, one of five men convicted as teenagers in the 2002 murder of Nathaniel Jones, the grandfather of NBA star Chris Paul. She said in a recent interview that she always believed that her son and the four other boys had nothing to do with Jones' death. A hearing, starting Monday, of a panel of three superior court judges will help determine if those men will be exonerated. 

