Man charged with murder of teen found on road outside King

Jaylen Lamont Lyles, 22, was arrested Tuesday by Forsyth County sheriff's deputies, according to a news release from the Stokes County Sheriff's Office.

The Stokes County Communications Center received an emergency call just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 5 about a body lying on the side of Payne Road. First-responders arrived to find that the 17-year-old boy was dead. Investigators did not find any identification on the body, but they were able to identify the boy after consulting with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

The Stokes County Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the 17-year-old boy, citing the ongoing investigation, and did not provide any information about the cause of death. The victim was from Forsyth County, authorities have said.

An arrest warrant was not immediately available Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said that an autopsy was done on Nov. 8 and the cause of death was ruled a homicide.

According to the news release, detectives with the Stokes County Sheriff's Office followed up on leads over the next several days after the body was found and identified Lyles as a suspect.