Man charged with shooting woman in Kernersville
Kernersville police have charged a man with shooting a woman early in December.

Taylor Peguese III faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

According to Kernersville Police, officers went to Kernersville Medical Center at 7:20 p.m. Dec. 4. They found a woman with a gunshot wound. The woman told police that she had been shot while in the 200 block of Friar Woods Court. Police said the woman was treated and released from the hospital that night. 

Peguese was released on a $15,000 unsecured bond. Kernersville police did not say when Peguese's next court date would be. 

