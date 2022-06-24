Man charged with shooting woman in Winston-Salem street, police say

A Winston-Salem man is facing an assault charge after a woman was shot and wounded last week, authorities said Friday.

Jacky Daniel Jones, 60, of Fosterdale Lane is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, Winston-Salem police said.

He was being held Friday in the Forsyth County jail with his bond set at $500,000, police said.

Officers went to the Quality Mart store at 1980 Pecan Lane at 1:48 a.m. June 18 after a reported shooting, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Tatianna Tanisha Jones, 42, of Lois Street with a gunshot wound to her arm and a graze wound to her torso, police said.

Investigators say Tatianna Jones and Jacky Jones were riding in her vehicle when they began to argue. Tatianna Jones then stopped her vehicle in the middle of Solomon Drive, and both she and Jacky Jones got out.

Tatianna Jones was shot in her arm and torso, police said. She then ran nearby to the Quality Mart store.

Jacky Jones ran from the area, police said. A police dog was used to track him, but the animal couldn't find him.

Jacky Jones turned himself in at the jail Friday, police said.

Police didn't describe the relationship between Tatianna Jones and Jacky Jones.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

