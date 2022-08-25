Man collected rent on homes he didn’t own — again, Winston-Salem police say. Investigators: Hispanic people targeted in long-running scam.

Less than two weeks after being charged with fraudulently collecting more than $54,000 in a rent scam that targeted Hispanic people in Winston-Salem, a Greensboro man was at it again, Winston-Salem police said.

Khalil Nadir Rynes, 29, of Nighthawk Place in Greensboro, was initially arrested on June 18. Winston-Salem Police said then that Rynes had entered into "housing rental" or "rent-to-own" agreements with six Hispanic victims and collected a total of $54,830 in rental payments. Winston-Salem police said Rynes didn’t own the properties he rented out and didn’t have permission to sell them.

Investigators allege that Rynes defrauded those victims between Dec. 1, 2019 and Feb. 1. He was released in mid-June on a $102,500 bond.

Now, police allege that, on June 29, he scammed Hispanic people into renting more property that he did not own or manage. The homes were at 401 W. Clemmonsville Road and 1014 Thurmond St. The next day, police said, he ran the same scam on Hispanic people at 841 N. Cameron St. And he did the same thing one more time at a property at 511 Alexander St. on Aug. 10, police say.

Rynes was charged Wednesday with four additional counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses. He was already facing six counts of the same felony and another felony count of breaking and entering.

Greensboro Police took Rynes into custody on Wednesday, and he was released on a written promise to appear in Forsyth District Court on Sept. 9. Arrest warrants for the new charges were not immediately available.

The victims in the most recent cases spent $63,200 on renovations to the properties, police said. Police detectives have said they believe other victims exist but are afraid to come forward because Rynes threatened to call law enforcement.

Police: Scam dates back to 2020

Winston-Salem police said patrol officers received the first report about Rynes on Aug. 17, 2020. An arrest warrant alleged that, from June 1, 2020, to Aug. 17, 2020, Rynes collected $4,330 from a woman with whom he entered into a rental agreement for a home at 1900 E. Third St.

A search warrant said that, in another instance, Winston-Salem police were called to a house at 3038 Colgate Drive on July 19, 2021. Police were responding to a report that people were illegally living in the house. Police investigators talked to a woman there who told them that she had rented the house from a family friend named Khalil, according to the search warrant.

Police investigators later found the owner of the house, who told police that she had not authorized anyone to live in the house or sell it. The woman said she was in the process of selling the property herself when she learned people were living there.

The woman who was living in the house when police arrived told officers that she had entered into an agreement with Rynes and identified him from a photo lineup. She told police that she had paid Rynes $5,000 and then paid him $500 a month after that. She told police Rynes had advertised the house for rent on Facebook Marketplace.

According to search warrants, he collected $15,000 in rental payments from the woman.

Arrest warrants related to Rynes' first set of charges allege that Rynes got as much as $13,000 from one victim and $11,500 from another. Rynes is alleged to have collected amounts between $4,330 to $6,000 from other victims.

More allegations

Attorney John Combs filed a lawsuit against Rynes in Forsyth District Court on July 20, 2021, on behalf of Juan Nolasco. According to the complaint, Rynes entered into a “lease with option to purchase real estate” with Nolasco on Feb. 7, 2020 for a property at 841 N. Cameron Ave. That is the same address where Rynes is accused of scamming someone else on June 30, according to Winston-Salem police.

The lawsuit said Nolasco paid $5,000 as a down payment and then paid $500 a month for three months for a total of $6,500. Nolasco also spent $30,000 in labor and materials to renovate the property, the lawsuit said.

After three months, Henrietta Floyd and Barry Campbell, who owned the property, contacted Nolasco and told him that Rynes was not authorized to sell the residence, the lawsuit said.

Nolasco sought more than $30,000 in compensatory and punitive damages. Rynes never filed a written response to the lawsuit. On April 5, 2022, District Court Judge George Cleland IV issued a default judgment against Rynes for $35,000, according to court documents.

Rynes does not face any criminal charges related to the lawsuit.