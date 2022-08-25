Man collected rent on homes he didn’t own — again, Winston-Salem police say

Less than two weeks after he was charged with obtaining more than $54,000 in a rent scam that targeted Hispanic people, a Greensboro man was at it again, Winston-Salem police said.

On Wednesday, Khalil Nadir Rynes, 29, of Nighthawk Place in Greensboro, was charged with four additional counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses. He was already facing six counts of the same felony and another felony count of breaking and entering.

Winston-Salem police initially arrested Rynes on June 18. He was released on a $102,500 bond.

Police allege that, on June 29, he scammed Hispanic people into renting property that he did not own or manage. The homes were at 401 W. Clemmonsville Road and 1014 Thurmond St. The next day, police said, he ran the same scam on Hispanic people at 841 N. Cameron St. And he did that same thing one more time at a property at 511 Alexander St. on Aug. 10, police say.

Greensboro Police took Rynes into custody on Wednesday and he was released on a written promise to appear in Forsyth District Court on Sept. 9. Arrest warrants for the new charges were not immediately available.

Winston-Salem Police said in June that between Dec. 1, 2019 and Feb. 1, Rynes entered into either a "housing rental" or a "rent-to-own" agreement with six Hispanic victims and collected a total of $54,830 in rental payments. Winston-Salem police said Rynes didn't own the properties he rented out and didn't have permission to sell them.

The victims in those cases spent $63,200 on renovations to the properties, police said. Police detectives have said they believed other victims existed but that they were afraid to come forward because Rynes threatened to call law-enforcement.

This was not the first time Rynes had been accused of scamming someone.

Attorney John Combs filed a lawsuit in Forsyth District Court on July 20, 2021, on behalf of Juan Nolasco against Rynes. According to the complaint, Rynes entered into a "lease with option to purchase real estate" with Nolasco on Feb. 7, 2020 for a property at 841 N. Cameron Ave. That is the same address where Rynes is accused of scamming someone else on June 30, according to Winston-Salem police.

The lawsuit said Nolasco paid $5,000 as a down payment and then paid $500 a month for three months for a total of $6,500. Nolasco also spent $30,000 in labor and materials to renovate the property, the lawsuit said.

After three months, Henrietta Floyd and Barry Campbell, who owned the property, contacted Nolasco and told him that Rynes was not authorized to sell the residence, the lawsuit said.

Nolasco sought more than $30,000 in compensatory and punitive damages. Rynes never filed a written response to the lawsuit, and on April 5, 2022, District Court Judge George Cleland IV issued a default judgment against Rynes for $35,000, according to court documents.

Rynes does not face any criminal charges from the lawsuit.

According to the Winston-Salem police, patrol division received its first report about Rynes on Aug. 17, 2020. An arrest warrant alleged that from June 1, 2020, to Aug. 17, 2020, Rynes collected $4,330 from a woman with whom he entered into a rental agreement for a residence at 1900 E. Third St.

A search warrant said that in another instance, Winston-Salem police were called to a house at 3038 Colgate Drive on July 19, 2021. Police were responding to a report that people were illegally living in the house. Police investigators talked to a woman there who told them that she had rented the house from a family friend named Khalil, according to the search warrant.

Police investigators later found the owner of the house who told police that she had not authorized anyone to live in the house or sell it. The woman said she was in the process of selling the property herself when she learned people were living there.

The woman who was living in the house when police arrived told police that she had entered into an agreement with Rynes and identified him from a photo lineup. She told police that she had paid Rynes $5,000 and then paid him $500 a month after that. She told police Rynes had placed the house for rent on Facebook Marketplace.

According to search warrants, he collected $15,000 from the woman in rental payments.

Arrest warrants allege that Rynes got as much as $13,000 from one victim and $11,500 from another victim. Rynes is alleged to have collected between $4,330 to $6,000 from the other victims.