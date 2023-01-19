Man convicted of leading Forsyth County sheriff's deputies on chase that exceeded speeds of 120 mph

A Forsyth County man was convicted Thursday on charges that he ran through a traffic checkpoint and led Forsyth County sheriff's deputies on a chase in May 2019, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

A jury found Confucious Ledrel Patterson, 42, guilty of felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and being a habitual felon. He was sentenced to a minimum of 9 years, 3 months and a maximum of 12 years, 2 months in prison.

Forsyth County prosecutors allege that Patterson refused to stop at a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office's checkpoint on Lewisville-Clemmons Road on May 22, 2019. He sped through the checkpoint, endangering other motorists and deputies on the scene, the news release said. Deputy D.B. Butcher went after Patterson with flashing blue lights and sirens on his patrol vehicle. Patterson drove more than 120 miles per hour in what prosecutors allege was a reckless manner.

Patterson passed other drivers on Lewisville-Clemmons Road and U.S. 421. Patterson only stopped after his vehicle was "disabled due to his excessive speed," the district attorney's office said in its news release.

Patterson was convicted as a habitual felon because he had three prior felony convictions, including one for flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle on Sept. 5, 2013. He was also convicted of assault with a deadly weapon on a law-enforcement officer on Aug. 22, 1996.

Assistant District Attorney Jane Garrity prosecuted the case. Terrence Hines represented Patterson.