Man convicted of ramming two police cars. In 2013, he was convicted of hit and run involving a 7-year-old

In November 2013, Fulks pleaded guilty to felony hit-and-run with injury, felony passing a stopped school bus and misdemeanor driving without a license. He was given a suspended sentence of 6 months to 17 months and placed on supervised probation for two years.

Patrick Weede, who was then a Forsyth County prosecutor, said in court that on Jan. 7, 2013, Kelly Seannee Smith, a second-grader at Gibson Elementary School, was crossing North Cherry Street to get on the bus. Fulks went around a car in front of him and hit Kelly with the passenger-side mirror. The bus’ cross arm was down and the lights were flashing, Weede said in court.

Kelly was struck in the face and the neck, and the mirror was knocked off Fulks’ vehicle. Kelly was not seriously injured. At the time of the incident, Fulks was 17 and attended North Forsyth High School. Fulks was driving to school.

Kerry Smith, Kelly’s father, talked to the Winston-Salem Journal in 2013 as part of a series about cars passing stopped school buses. He told the Journal that he had complained several times that the school bus stop near his house was dangerous.