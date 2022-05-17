Man convicted of shooting Winston-Salem police officer is resentenced.

A man convicted in 2010 for shooting one Winston-Salem police officer and firing at another was re-sentenced Tuesday.

Reginald Renard Ross, 40, was convicted by a Forsyth County jury of one count of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, assault on a law-enforcement officer, inflicting serious injury, and assault on a law-enforcement officer with a firearm. The jury acquitted Ross on another count of attempted first-degree murder.

He was sentenced to 39½ years to about 51 years in prison. But a federal conviction that was used in his initial sentencing was overturned because of a change in the law, Assistant District Attorney Jane Garrity said in a news release. That required that Ross be re-sentenced.

Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court gave Ross a total sentence of 33 years, 8 months to 43 years, 6 months in prison.

According to Forsyth County prosecutors, Winston-Salem police officers Keith Starling and David Honeycutt went to an apartment complex off Old Vineyard Road on June 7, 2007, on a 911 call. The officers soon determined that this was a domestic violence call.

Honeycutt arrived first and found Ross holding Tierra Shuler, his girlfriend, inside of the apartment. When Honeycutt ordered Ross to release Shuler, Ross pulled out a .38-caliber revolver and fired at Honeycutt. Starling soon arrived. Ross fired four times and one of the shots hit Starling, breaking his hip, as he entered the apartment.

Shuler testified that she and Ross had gotten into an argument when Ross grabbed her, slammed her to the floor and choked her twice until she couldn't breathe. She tried to call police, but Ross hung up the phone. She managed to call police again, resulting in Honeycutt and Starling responding.

Ross eventually released Shuler, who walked out of the apartment. Two minutes later, Ross crawled out of the apartment, and officers arrested him.

At the time of the incident, Ross was on probation for possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and was on electronic monitoring.

Starling's hip and femur were shattered and he had to get a full hip replacement when he was only 38, Garrity said in the news release. He was forced to retire from the Winston-Salem Police Department due to his injuries. Honeycutt was not injured and remained on the force.

