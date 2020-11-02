Man critically injured in drive-by shooting

Police said a two-door black passenger vehicle drove by the group that Pitts was standing with, and that someone in the vehicle began firing. The vehicle then drove off. Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and that no other injuries or property damage occurred.
The criminal investigators from the city police department’s Violent Firearms Investigation Team are investigating the crime. No arrest had been made Monday night.
A block of 17th Street was closed off while officers made their initial investigation.
Police said anyone with information on the shooting should call the department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-7700.