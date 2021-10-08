Man died in overnight standoff with police in Winston-Salem

A man who exchanged gunfire with Winston-Salem officers and kept police at bay for hours overnight Thursday into Friday died in a house on South Main Street, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said.

The dead man was identified as Gilbert Lee Collison Jr., 47, whose address is listed as Pfafftown on the N.C. sex offender registry. He allegedly broke into a house at 4201 S. Main St. sometime before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Jayna Prater, who lives at the house and told investigators Collison was a short-term boyfriend, called police to say that Collison had gotten into her house and was threatening to kill any officer who came to the house.

As police responded to Main Street, they also made contact with Prater, who told them how events began unfolding earlier in the evening.

According to police, Prater said that she and Collison got into an argument after Prater learned that Collison was wanted by law enforcement. During that argument, Collison allegedly pointed a shotgun at Prater and threatened to harm her. Collison then left Prater’s house.

Later, while Prater was away from the house, Collison telephoned her, said that he was inside her house and threatened to shoot any officer who tried to enter.