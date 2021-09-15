Man dies after being shot in Winston-Salem. He was one of six people hit by gunfire in separate shootings since last Friday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police are investigating the death of another man who was shot Saturday while he was on his front porch.

Officers went to the 2900 block of Bon Air Avenue on the report of a shooting there at 7:35 p.m., police said.

Officers then found Timothy Lee Jackson, 58, of Bon Air Avenue, who had a gunshot wound to his torso.

Jackson was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for medical attention, but he died Sunday at the hospital.

Detectives are now investigating the incident as a homicide, police said. Jackson was on his front porch when a group of men approached. Jackson and the group of men got into an argument and the men shot Jackson, police said. Investigators did not say how many shots were fired.

The men left the scene in a vehicle, police said.

Two separate shootings occurred Friday, and those incidents happened 15 minutes apart.

A 15-year-old boy was shot when someone fired into the car he was in while in the 3800 block of Crosland Avenue. Officers responded to the shooting at 5:47 p.m. Friday.

A 17-year-old boy was later found with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of East 17th Street.