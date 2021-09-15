Man dies after being shot in Winston-Salem. He was one of six people hit by gunfire in separate shootings since last Friday

A Winston-Salem man who was shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon has died, authorities said Wednesday.
Charles Edward Anderson Jr., 27, of Ivy Glen Court, died at a local hospital, Winston-Salem police said.
Police responded to the 700 block of Ferrell Court at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday after they received a report of a shooting there, police said.
Officers found Anderson inside an apartment, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
Anderson’s shooting appeared to be the result of a robbery, police said. Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.
Anderson was one of six people shot in Winston-Salem since Friday.
Dwane Dereece Stokes, Jr., 28, was shot during what police also believe was a robbery. Stokes was found with a gunshot wounds in the 3800 block of Old Vineyard Road around 10:38 p.m. Tuesday.
Stokes was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Another shooting was reported around 6 p.m. Tuesday on Salem Gardens Drive. Rigney McCarter Williams, 58, was shot for unknown reasons by a juvenile who fled the area before police arrived, investigators said. Williams is expected to recover.
Police are investigating the death of another man who was shot Saturday while he was on his front porch.
Officers went to the 2900 block of Bon Air Avenue on the report of a shooting there at 7:35 p.m., police said.
Officers then found Timothy Lee Jackson, 58, of Bon Air Avenue, who had a gunshot wound to his torso.
Jackson was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for medical attention, but he died Sunday at the hospital.
Detectives are now investigating the incident as a homicide, police said. Jackson was on his front porch when a group of men approached. Jackson and the group of men got into an argument and the men shot Jackson, police said. Investigators did not say how many shots were fired.
The men left the scene in a vehicle, police said.
Two separate shootings occurred Friday, and those incidents happened 15 minutes apart.
A 15-year-old boy was shot when someone fired into the car he was in while in the 3800 block of Crosland Avenue. Officers responded to the shooting at 5:47 p.m. Friday.
A 17-year-old boy was later found with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of East 17th Street.
Both boys were taken to the hospital for treatment, and police have not released any details about the shooting of the 17-year-old boy.
Authorities didn’t identify the boys.
