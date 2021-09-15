 Skip to main content
Man dies after being shot in Winston-Salem. He was one of three men hit by gunfire in separate shootings Tuesday.
A Winston-Salem man who was shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon has died, authorities said Wednesday.

Charles Edward Anderson Jr., 27, of Ivy Glen Court, died at a local hospital, Winston-Salem police said.

Winston-Salem police responded to the 700 block of Ferrell Court at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday after they received a report of a shooting there, police said.

Officers found Anderson who was inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

That shooting appeared to also be the result of a robbery, police said. Detectives are investigating Anderson's death as a homicide. 

He was one of three men shot in Winston-Salem on Tuesday.

Dwane Dereece Stokes, Jr., 28, was shot during what police believe was a robbery. He was found in the 3800 block of Old Vineyard Road at 10:38 p.m. Stokes is expected to recover, authorities said.

A third shooting was reported around 6 p.m. on Salem Gardens Drive. Rigney McCarter Williams, 58, was shot for unknown reasons by a juvenile who fled the area before police arrived, investigators said. He also is expected to recover.

