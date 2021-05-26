 Skip to main content
Man dies after being shot Tuesday night in High Point, police say
Man dies after being shot Tuesday night in High Point, police say

Crime tape (copy)
Getty Images

HIGH POINT — One man is dead after a shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from High Point Police.

The victim's name is being withheld until his family is notified, the release said.

Police who were responding to a shooting found the victim in a parking lot in the 300 block of Ardale Drive. The victim died from his injuries at the hospital, the news release said.

No other details were immediately available early Wednesday.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

