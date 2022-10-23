 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man dies after fall at Grandfather Mountain

  • 0

A man accidentally fell to his death on Sunday at Grandfather Mountain in Avery County.

Rescue crews were called to the nature park at 10 a.m., Sunday on a report of a missing person who was last seen at an overlook, according to a news release from the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, which oversees the park. 

Search-and-rescue crews searched and found the body of an adult male at the base of a cliff. His name has not been released. The Avery County Sheriff's Office told the stewardship that the the man appears to have accidentally fallen from the overlook.

The park continued to operate at normal hours.

The stewardship referred further calls to the Avery County Sheriff's Office, which did not immediately return a message.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China's Xi Jinping expands power and promotes allies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert