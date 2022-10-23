Man dies after fall at Grandfather Mountain

A man accidentally fell to his death on Sunday at Grandfather Mountain in Avery County.

Rescue crews were called to the nature park at 10 a.m., Sunday on a report of a missing person who was last seen at an overlook, according to a news release from the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, which oversees the park.

Search-and-rescue crews searched and found the body of an adult male at the base of a cliff. His name has not been released. The Avery County Sheriff's Office told the stewardship that the the man appears to have accidentally fallen from the overlook.

The park continued to operate at normal hours.

The stewardship referred further calls to the Avery County Sheriff's Office, which did not immediately return a message.