 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in Winston-Salem
0 Comments
breaking top story

Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in Winston-Salem

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Skyline Village apartments

Crime scene at Skyline Village apartments

 John Hinton, Journal

A man died Friday night after he was shot at Skyline Village Apartments in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. at the apartment complex in the 1500 block of Bruce Street, which is behind Bowman Gray Stadium, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said the man died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. 

Police didn’t identify the victim.

No further details were immediately available.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News