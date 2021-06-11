Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in Winston-Salem

WGHP/FOX8
A man died Friday night after he was shot at Skyline Village Apartments in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. at the apartment complex in the 1500 block of Bruce Street, which is behind Bowman Gray Stadium, police said.
Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said the man died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Police didn’t identify the victim.
No further details were immediately available.
