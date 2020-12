A 27-year-old died from a gunshot wound shortly after midnight Thursday, Dec. 24 in Winston-Salem.

Police say they are not searching for suspects in the shooting.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Cole Road around 12:30 a.m. and found Herman Garcia Prudente, 27, with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators say a family was having a party at the home when they heard gunfire from the basement, which is where officers found Prudente.