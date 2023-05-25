Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the 100 block of Northwest Boulevard in Winston-Salem, police said Thursday.

Winston-Salem police responded at 11:58 p.m. to Northwest Boulevard and Trade Street on a report of gunshots being fired, police said.

Officers found Wilmer Rafael Suazo-Montoya, 30, on the sidewalk, police said. Suazo-Montoya, who had no permanent address, had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Investigators believe Suazo-Montoya was targeted by people driving by in a vehicle, police said.

His death is the city's 25th homicide this year, as compared to 20 homicides during the same time period in 2022, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.