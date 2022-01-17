Man dies in mobile-home park shooting in Winston-Salem. Homicide investigation underway.

A 42-year-old man died Monday after a shooting in southwestern Winston-Salem, authorities say.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man being shot at 10:07 a.m. at Peacehaven Mobile Home Park on Hollow Ridge Drive, according to a press release.
Deputies found Bartalome Palacios Mundo, a resident of the mobile home park, with a gunshot wound to his torso and “immediately began lifesaving measures,” the sheriff’s office said.
Mundo was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Peacehaven Mobile Home Park is off South Peace Haven Road, just north of Interstate 40 and east of Lewisville-Clemmons Road.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the death as a homicide. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call 336-727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip to 336-920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at 336-727-2800 for English or 336-728-3904 for Spanish.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
