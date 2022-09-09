 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man faces an assault charge in Winston-Salem shooting

Cuthrell

James Cuthrell Jr.

 WSPD

A Winston-Salem man is facing an assault charge in connection with a shooting on July 28 in which another man was wounded, authorities said Friday.

James Edward Cuthrell Jr., 22, of Pitts Street is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, Winston-Salem police said.

Cuthrell was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $250,000, police said.

Cuthrell is scheduled to appear Oct. 14 in Forsyth Superior Court.

Police responded at 12:38 a.m. July 28 to a reported shooting in the 2900 block of Ivy Avenue. Officers then found Jerry Jarvon Vinson, 34, of Ivy Avenue with a gunshot wound, police said.

Vinson was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Investigators determined that a fight in the 2900 block of Ivy Avenue resulted in someone firing several bullets toward people who were standing outside of an apartment building, police said.

The shooter then left the scene, police said.

Polish archaeologists uncover female 'vampire' buried with sickle

