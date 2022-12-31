Man faces charges after illegal drugs are found at a home in Yadkinville

A Yadkinville man is facing 21 drug charges and other charges after investigators found illegal drugs Thursday at a home, authorities said.

Joseph Lee Crawford, 49, of Yadkinville was arrested and charged with trafficking in opium or heroin, eight counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance, and 12 other offenses, the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said.

Crawford was taken to the Yadkin County Jail with his bond set at $500,000, the sheriff's office said. Crawford is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Yadkin District Court.

Yadkin County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Keaton Drive, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators then found less than an ounce of methamphetamines, fentanyl and cocaine as well as 55 doses of alphazolam, 10 doses of buprenorphine, drug paraphernalia, a catalytic converter and $9,090, the sheriff's office said.

Alphazolam relieves symptons of anxiety and depression. Buprenorphine is an opioid that treats people with opioid use disorder and acute pain.