Man faces drug charges after fleeing traffic stop, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reports

A man who fled Sunday night from a license checkpoint faces drug and other charges after leading law enforcement officers on a chase that ended in Davidson County, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Rashad Marque Johnson, who is 30 and lives in Winston-Salem, was charged with multiple offenses after officers from the N.C. Highway Patrol brought the chase to a conclusion using tire-deflation devices on U.S. 52.

The sheriff's office said that deputies were conducting a license check on Fishel Road in Winston-Salem around 11 p.m. when a red Dodge Avenger approached and ignored the patrol vehicles with blue lights flashing and officers standing in the roadway in reflective vests.

The Avenger sped through the checkpoint and a deputy gave chase to stop the car. Reports show the driver got on U.S. 52 southbound and tossed a bag containing a white powdery substance from the window.

When the Avenger made its way into Davidson County, the Highway Patrol came to assist and the Dodge was stopped near mile marker 87. Law enforcement officers seized cash and drug paraphernalia from the car and seized the car, too.

Johnson was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, felony fleeing to elude arrest, and a number of misdemeanors: maintaining a vehicle for drug purposes, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, speeding and reckless driving. His bond was set at $25,000. He was not in the jail Monday afternoon.

