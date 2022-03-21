 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man faces drug charges after fleeing traffic stop, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reports

  • 0
Rashad Marque Johnson

Johnson

A man who fled Sunday night from a license checkpoint faces drug and other charges after leading law enforcement officers on a chase that ended in Davidson County, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Rashad Marque Johnson, who is 30 and lives in Winston-Salem, was charged with multiple offenses after officers from the N.C. Highway Patrol brought the chase to a conclusion using tire-deflation devices on U.S. 52.

The sheriff's office said that deputies were conducting a license check on Fishel Road in Winston-Salem around 11 p.m. when a red Dodge Avenger approached and ignored the patrol vehicles with blue lights flashing and officers standing in the roadway in reflective vests.

The Avenger sped through the checkpoint and a deputy gave chase to stop the car. Reports show the driver got on U.S. 52 southbound and tossed a bag containing a white powdery substance from the window.

When the Avenger made its way into Davidson County, the Highway Patrol came to assist and the Dodge was stopped near mile marker 87. Law enforcement officers seized cash and drug paraphernalia from the car and seized the car, too.

People are also reading…

Johnson was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, felony fleeing to elude arrest, and a number of misdemeanors: maintaining a vehicle for drug purposes, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, speeding and reckless driving. His bond was set at $25,000. He was not in the jail Monday afternoon.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.

Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.

Justin Allen Bolden was convicted Friday of charges that he stabbed his boss, Jimmy Stanley, more than 30 times in a hotel room the night after the two men partied at a local strip club, consuming alcohol and illegal drugs. Stanley said in a statement to a Forsyth County judge that he still doesn't know why Bolden stabbed him and that he suffers emotionally and physically from the attack. 

Winston-Salem police officers cleared in shooting of alleged Hanes Park gunman

Winston-Salem police officers cleared in shooting of alleged Hanes Park gunman

A spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department said three police officers who shot a man accused of firing at them while on a chase through Hanes Park last year have been cleared by Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill. William Coleman Scott, 27, faces charges that he shot up a police substation and led police on a car chase and then a foot chase through Hanes Park on June 14, 2021, firing at police officers. He is also accused of murdering his grandmother and his mother, whose bodies were found after the chase. 

Former detention officer for Forsyth County Jail pleads guilty to drug charges

Former detention officer for Forsyth County Jail pleads guilty to drug charges

A former detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail has pleaded guilty to having drugs and drug paraphernalia at her job. As part of a plea arrangement for first-time drug offenders, she was placed on unsupervised probation for about six months. If she doesn't get into any more trouble and complies with the terms of her probation, the criminal charges will be dismissed. A Forsyth County prosecutor has already dismissed other drug charges against her as part of the plea deal. She worked as a detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail from June 8, 2020 until Jan. 26, 2021, when she got fired. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Madeleine McCann case to be closed by London police after 11 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert