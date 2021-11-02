 Skip to main content
Man faces meth, cocaine trafficking charges in Surry County
A Mount Airy man is facing drug charges after investigators discovered more than 13 ounces of illegal drugs at his home, authorities said Tuesday.

Donald Lee Travis, 49, of Eleanor Avenue is charged with four counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm and maintaining a dwelling to store illegal drugs, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said.

Travis was taken to the Surry County Jail with his bond set at $320,000, the sheriff's office said. He is scheduled to appear Nov. 15 in Surry District Court.

Surry County sheriff's investigators executed a search warrant on Oct. 25 at a home in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue in Mount Airy, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators reported finding 12.25 ounces of meth and 1.64 ounces of cocaine as well as marijuana and various guns, the sheriff's office said.

Donald Lee Travis

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

