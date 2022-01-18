Man faces murder charge in Monday shooting death

A Winston-Salem man faces a murder charge in connection to a shooting in a mobile home park Monday, authorities said.
Alex Arnulfo Arevalo-Ramirez, 46, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bartalome Palacios Mundo, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Arevalo-Ramirez was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County jail with no bond allowed. Deputies arrested Arevalo-Ramirez late Monday night.
Mundo, 42, a resident of the Peacehaven Mobile Home Park, was found by deputies with a gunshot wound to his torso, the sheriff's office said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The deputies had responded to a call about a man being shot at 10:07 a.m. at the mobile home park on Hollow Ridge Drive, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish-speaking line at 336-728-3904.
People can text information, photos and videos anonymously via the Text-A-Tip program at 336-920-8477.
