Man faces murder charge in Monday shooting death
Man faces murder charge in Monday shooting death

A Winston-Salem man faces a murder charge in connection to a shooting in a mobile home park Monday, authorities said.

Alex Arnulfo Arevalo-Ramirez

Alex Arnulfo Arevalo-Ramirez, 46, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bartalome Palacios Mundo, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Arevalo-Ramirez was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County jail with no bond allowed. Deputies arrested Arevalo-Ramirez late Monday night.

Mundo, 42, a resident of the Peacehaven Mobile Home Park, was found by deputies with a gunshot wound to his torso, the sheriff's office said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The deputies had responded to a call about a man being shot at 10:07 a.m. at the mobile home park on Hollow Ridge Drive, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish-speaking line at 336-728-3904.

People can text information, photos and videos anonymously via the Text-A-Tip program at 336-920-8477.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

