Man fatally shot woman he claimed was an intruder, Davidson County deputies say. Now he's charged with murder.

A Lexington man was arrested Monday after a woman was killed last week in his home, authorities said Tuesday.

Christian Pless Everhart, 25, of Becky Hill Road is charged with murder in the death of Sarah Renee Baxter, according to an arrest warrant.

Everhart was being held Tuesday in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed, a court record shows.

Everhart is scheduled to appear July 21 in Davidson District Court.

Davidson County sheriff's deputies went to 1705 Becky Hill Road on June 22 after a call about a reported shooting, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Everhart called 911 and reported that he had an intruder who had broken into his home, which is in northwestern Davidson County, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Baxter dead in the home from an apparent gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators determined that Baxter had been a guest at Everhart's home since the previous night, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-242-2105.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.