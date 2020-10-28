 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found dead on the sidewalk after shooting in Winston-Salem
0 comments
breaking top story

Man found dead on the sidewalk after shooting in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A shooting left a 58-year-old man dead early Wednesday morning in Winston-Salem.

Police said they were called to the 2300 block of Woodland Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. and found Billy Joe Glenn lying on a sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. Glenn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated event.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted on Facebook via the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County page.

This is the 23rd homicide of 2020 in Winston-Salem. There were also 23 homicides for the same period of time in 2019, according to police.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

Body found in Davidson County

LEXINGTON — A body was found in Davidson County at a location off N.C. 109 in Davidson County on Sunday night, according to reports from WGHP/…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News