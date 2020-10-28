Man found dead on the sidewalk after shooting in Winston-Salem

A shooting left a 58-year-old man dead early Wednesday morning in Winston-Salem.
Police said they were called to the 2300 block of Woodland Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. and found Billy Joe Glenn lying on a sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. Glenn was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated event.
Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted on Facebook via the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County page.
This is the 23rd homicide of 2020 in Winston-Salem. There were also 23 homicides for the same period of time in 2019, according to police.
