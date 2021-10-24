Man found shot to death at park on Ogburn Avenue, Winston-Salem police say

A court hearing for Nathan Tabor, former Forsyth GOP chairman, has been continued until Jan. 4, 2022. He is facing criminal charges in Forsyth, Brunswick and Catawba counties. He is accused of stealing a car, tools and catalytic converters and damaging a double-pane glass door in Brunswick County. He is also accused of harassing his pastor in Forsyth and sending hassing messages to family members, including his mother-in-law, in Catawba in an effort to get $250,000. Tabor was chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and ran for political office, including a seat in the 6th Congressional District.