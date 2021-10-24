 Skip to main content
Man found shot to death at park on Ogburn Avenue, Winston-Salem police say
Man found shot to death at park on Ogburn Avenue, Winston-Salem police say

Winston-Salem police say a man who was found dead at Jerry King Park on Sunday morning had been shot, in what officers said was the 32nd homicide of the year.

The shooting victim was identified as Timothy O'Neal Little, 49, who lived on Herry Street. The park where Little was found is at 4700 Ogburn Ave.

According to police reports, Little's body was discovered about 8 a.m. Sunday.

Because of the ongoing investigation, police said no other specific details about the death would be released at this time. The next of kin were notified that Little had died.

Police said there had been 23 homicides for the same time period in 2020.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police at 336-773-7700, or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

