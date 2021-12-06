Man found with life-threatening gunshot wounds in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police say a man found on East 10th Street Monday morning had life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police officers said the call that a shooting had taken place came in at 10:27 a.m. Monday. Police responded to the 2100 block of East 10th Street. and found Shaheam Eshea Hunter, 30, with the gunshot wounds to his leg and torso.
Police released no details on how Hunter came to be injured. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Police said they are asking for the public's assistance in the case. Anyone with information should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
336-727-7369
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Wes Young
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.